Day’s wrap: Rihanna, Ferrari, Anya Hindmarch and Farfetch

Farfetch Beat will be a curated collection of exclusive fashion merchandise dropping simultaneously every Wednesday to key markets worldwide. Image courtesy of Farfetch

Farfetch introduces weekly drop of curated fashion as traditional cycles come under pressure

British online retailer Farfetch will start selling a curated collection of unique fashion merchandise as part of its new weekly Farfetch Beat service that debuts in April.

Anya Hindmarch wins Butterfly Mark in nod to sustainable practices

Fresh off the success of its “I Am A Plastic Bag” campaign, British leather goods and accessories brand Anya Hindmarch has been awarded the Butterfly Mark to honor its commitment to creating a positive impact on humans and the planet.

Ferrari salutes storied Grand Tourers with global-themed museum exhibition

Called the “Ferrari Grand Tour: A journey through beauty and passion,” the exhibition at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, Italy is a victory lap of sorts for Ferrari cars that not only were popular with celebrities, but also associated with key cities around the world.

What did it take to put together Fenty founder Rihanna’s luxury limited-edition visual autobiography?

It took five years for coffee-table book publisher Phaidon to complete a sumptuous volume on entertainer and Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna. The result is an artisanal, visual feast.

Register now: Women in Luxury conference New York April 15

Register now for Luxury Daily's fourth annual Women in Luxury conference Wednesday, April 15 in New York. Meet with speakers from BMW, Chanel, Piaget, Apple, La Perla, Moët Hennessy, Ritz-Carlton, Mandarin Oriental, Maison Atia, Diamond Producers Association, Forrester Research, Ana Andjelic, Shanker Inc., Accenture, Modern Luxury, Worth, Meredith’s Travel + Leisure, China Luxury Advisors, Sedhom Law Group, Reputation Dynamics, Luxury Portfolio International and LVMH’s Starboard Cruise Services.

